French Open: Harriet Dart one win away from making main draw; Liam Broady knocked out

Harriet Dart is closing in on a maiden appearance in the French Open main draw

Harriet Dart is one win away from a maiden appearance in the main draw of the French Open after making it to the final qualifying round on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Briton beat Romanian Gabriela Tala in three sets at Roland Garros, winning 6-3 2-6 6-3.

In a match where neither player's serve was secure, Dart took the first set after breaking Tala four times.

Liam Broady went down to defeat in the second round of qualifying

The Romanian hit back by taking the second set and then appeared to be on course for victory as she led 3-2 in the decider.

But Dart rallied and reeled off four successive games to claim the victory and set up a meeting with world No 243 Liang En-shuo of Taiwan.

However, there will not be back-to-back appearances in the main draw for Liam Broady after he went down 6-1 6-3 to Russian Roman Safiullin.

