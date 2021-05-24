Andy Murray signs up British junior No 1 Jack Pinnington Jones to his management agency

Jack Pinnington Jones is the latest young tennis player to sign with Andy Murray's sports management agency

British junior No 1 Jack Pinnington Jones is the newest recruit to join Andy Murray's sports management agency.

With three junior International Tennis Federation (ITF) titles to his name alongside a recent ITF World Tour Final in Cairo, the 18-year-old from Ashtead in Surrey, is tipped for a bright future in the game.

Former world No 1 Murray, who acts as a mentor to the athletes signed with 77 Sports Management, is excited to be working alongside Pinnington Jones.

The Scot said: "Jack is talented and is someone I have trained with a bit over the past few years.

"He's got potential and the attributes to have a successful career and we are looking forward to helping him on that journey."

Pinnington Jones, who is currently ranked 1183 in the world, said: "I'm delighted to be joining 77 Sports Management and can't wait to get started with the team. I'm at an important and exciting point in my career and am confident that this decision will help me achieve my goals on and off the court."

He joins fellow tennis players Paul Jubb, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Aidan McHugh at the agency.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android