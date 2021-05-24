French Open: Coco Gauff is brimming with confidence ahead of Roland Garros

Coco Gauff has set her sights on the French Open after recent success on Italian clay (Carmen Mandato/USTA via AP)

Coco Gauff says she is hoping for a good French Open run after a string of strong results that have helped the 17-year-old climb 10 places to a career-best 25th in the rankings.

The American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay with victory in Parma.

Gauff has hit form on the clay this season and she eased to a 6-1 6-3 success against China's Wang Qiang to add to the maiden title she won in Linz in 2019.

She has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and Wimbledon and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay-court major starts on Sunday.

"I think it will be a good tournament for me." Coco Gauff has high hopes at Roland Garros

At the French Open, Gauff will be the youngest seed at a major in 15 years since Nicole Vaidisova was seeded at Wimbledon in 2006.

"I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff said after claiming her second career WTA title. "I hope I can continue to build and keep getting better.

"I feel like I'm hitting good, moving good, my body feels good, my mentality and emotionally I feel good. So I think it will be a good tournament for me."

Gauff also added a second trophy in the Parma doubles alongside Caty McNally, the young American pair defeating Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac 6-3 6-2.

She became the youngest player to win the singles and doubles titles at the same event since Maria Sharapova in Birmingham in 2004.

"It's not a surface that people associate me with, so it feels good," added Gauff, the 2018 junior Roland Garros winner. "I like the dirt now. I always talk about how I don't like it, but I like it now.

"Clay shows you a little extra love than the other surfaces do. It's just going home, taking a shower, and I have clay coming out of me from all different places, or clay still in my clothes from weeks later."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android