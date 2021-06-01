Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic may reconsider taking part in Games while Roger Federer remains unsure

Japanese fans will hope to see Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at this summer's Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic says he is planning to play at the Tokyo Olympics so long as fans are able to attend, while Roger Federer remains unsure he will take part.

Foreign visitors have already been banned from this summer's Games and organisers are expected to make a decision next month on whether local fans will be able to attend, which is set to run between July 23 and August 8.

World No 1 Djokovic admits he may reconsider taking part in the Games if they take place without spectators.

"I'm planning to play Olympic Games for now," said Djokovic. "As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only.

"If they change something and there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I'm very excited about that."

Federer, for whom an Olympic singles gold has remained elusive, said he was waiting to see how things develop.

"I don't know, I feel two ways. I would love to play. I wish things were better around the world that we wouldn't even have to debate the thought of is it going to happen, am I going to play or not?" he told reporters after beating Denis Istomin in the first round.

"My wish and hope and dream is that I can play it. But it needs to make sense for me, my team, my family, my country. I'm still waiting to see how things are going to develop the next couple of weeks and month."

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the world No 2, sounded upbeat about playing at the Olympics for the first time.

"It's going to be my first Olympic Games. We have a great team so we can do some doubles, mixed doubles, everything," he said.

"Going to be amazing experience. Of course, with COVID maybe it's not going to be the same like every year."

