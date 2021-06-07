French Open: Andy Murray backs Roger Federer's decision to pull out of Roland Garros

Andy Murray (left) feels Roger Federer has made the right decision to withdraw from the French Open to protect his body after two knee operations and opt to focus his efforts on Wimbledon

Andy Murray believes Roger Federer made a "sensible decision" to withdraw from the French Open to protect his body and focus on Wimbledon later this month.

Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, pulled out of this year's Grand Slam ahead of his scheduled fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini on Monday.

Federer went under the knife twice last year and had only played three matches in 16 months prior to arriving in Paris.

He made it very clear he was playing at Roland Garros with an eye on getting some match practice in for Wimbledon rather than because he had real ambitions of challenging for the title.

Id argue that it’s quite risky to play multiple 4hr matches in a row in your 2nd tournaments back in 18 months so to me it makes sense to be reactive based on how your body feels, length of matches etc. Sensible decision from him — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 6, 2021

Replying to a tweet from a user who said Federer was "disrespectful" to other players for "using" the French Open to gain fitness, Murray said: "In basketball, football etc when returning from injury players are given reduced minutes to build up their fitness.

"In tennis you don't have that luxury of just playing a set in first match then 2 sets the next etc and building up that way.

"I'd argue that it's quite risky to play multiple 4hr matches in a row in your 2nd tournaments back in 18 months so to me it makes sense to be reactive based on how your body feels, length of matches etc."

Im not bothered by the outcome of this match at all. Just seeing Federer at 39 off the back of 2 knee surgeries playing to an empty stadium at 12.30am getting fired up is inspirational to me. Do what you ❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 5, 2021

Federer ended his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer

Federer's priority will be to begin training on grass ahead of next week's ATP tournament in Halle and then his bid for a ninth Wimbledon title.

His decision drew some criticism, but 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert supported his withdrawal.

"Wimbledon is his dream, that's the golden tournament for him. He should be excused for any withdrawal he has," said the seven-time French Open champion.

