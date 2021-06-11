French Open: Novak Djokovic inflicts just the third defeat on Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros with semi-final win

Novak Djokovic stunned Rafael Nadal in four sensational sets to reach Sunday's French Open final

World No 1 Novak Djokovic inflicted just the third defeat of Rafael Nadal's French Open dominance to reach his sixth final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic, who also defeated Nadal in the quarter-finals in 2015, sealed a famous 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory against the 13-time champion in front of stunned spectators on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In the final on Sunday, Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas when he can climb to within one title of the Spaniard and Roger Federer at the top of the all-time men's Grand Slam standings and also become the first of the trio to win each tournament at least twice.

