French Open: Dominic Thiem makes early exit as he loses to Hugo Dellien in first round at Roland Garros

Bolivia's Hugo Dellien celebrates defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the first round of the French Open

Twice French Open finalist Dominic Thiem has crashed out of the tournament in the first round at Roland Garros, losing 6-3 6-2 6-4 to Bolivian world No 87 Hugo Dellien in just over two hours.

Austrian Thiem, who has failed to win a match at any of the tournaments he has played since his wrist injury comeback in March, made 42 unforced errors as his once dominant clay-court game deserted him.

Dellien, comfortable on the surface after battling through the qualifiers to reach the main draw in all five clay-court tournaments preceding Paris, did not have to wait long for his chance.

He earned his first break point in Thiem's opening service game and broke him on his second to race through the first set.

Thiem has been struggling after injuring his wrist

Two quick breaks in the second wrapped it up for Dellien, with Thiem, who injured his wrist in Mallorca in 2021 and required surgery, struggling to find any consistency throughout the match.

