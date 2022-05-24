French Open: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev allays injury fears to make progress in Paris
Daniil Medvedev makes a winning start to his French Open campaign; Casper Ruud up against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in what could be the Frenchman's last match of his career while Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Lorenzo Musetti on Court Philippe Chatrier in the night session
Last Updated: 24/05/22 12:53pm
Daniil Medvedev allayed fears over his fitness as he enjoyed a comfortable passage into the second round of the French Open.
The Russian who missed time during the clay swing after undergoing a small procedure to treat a hernia problem, returned to Grand Slam action with a win.
Medvedev beat the clearly-unfit Facundo Bagnis of Argentina, whose calf was heavily strapped and his movement restricted, 6-2 6-2 6-2.
- Stay updated with the latest French Open scores I results
- Order of Play I Women's Draw I Men's Draw I News in brief
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
Medvedev, who lost his opening-round match at the Geneva Open last week to French veteran Richard Gasquet on his return, was a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros last year after four straight first-round defeats.
Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov was a surprise first-round casualty early on day three.
The Canadian world No 15, who beat Rafael Nadal - albeit an injured version - on clay just a couple of weeks ago, lost 6-3 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4) to Danish teenager Holger Rune.
Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas takes to the court against Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android