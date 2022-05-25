Emma Raducanu knocked out of French Open in second round by Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open after a 3-6 6-1 6-1 loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round.

The French Open is the last of the Grand Slams that Raducanu has made her debut at and, for a set, it looked as if she was in full control of the contest.

Raducanu was swinging freely through the ball and moving well on a surface she believes could be one of her best in the future.

In the second and third sets, Sasnovich increased her own level significantly, though, while errors became part of Raducanu's work.

Sasnovich will now face Angelique Kerber in the third round at Roland Garros and Raducanu's focus will turn to the forthcoming grass-court season.

Raducanu and Sasnovich, the world No 47 from Belarus, had met only once before on the WTA Tour. The match in Indian Wells last year saw Sasnovich triumph convincingly 6-2 6-4.

It looked to be a different story early on in Paris, though, with Raducanu breaking her opponent in the fifth game of the opening set and looking the more comfortable of the two.

Raducanu used her trusted backhand to stretch Sasnovich across the court and then secured the break with a stunning forehand winner.

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich - Match statistics Emma Raducanu Aliaksandra Sasnovich 3 Aces 1 3 Double faults 1 69% First serve in 78% 53% Points won on first serve 69% 2/7 Break points won 5/13 17 Winners 45 33 Unforced errors 24

A second break wrapped up the opening set before she made a wobbly start to the second, which included a pair of double faults from Raducanu - her first of the match. Sasnovich then snatched a double break for a 4-0 lead.

As Raducanu's game dipped in the second set, Sasnovich's soared. She won 89 per cent of points on her first serve and delivered 19 winners to just four from Raducanu. She also kept her own unforced error rate low, making just four in the second set.

Raducanu hit 17 winners during the match but also produced 33 unforced errors

Raducanu left the court for a bathroom break between sets and returned knowing she needed to arrest the momentum against her.

The Brit reached 30-30 on the Sasnovich serve, only to put a backhand into the net, which prompted her to cover her face with her racket in frustration. Nevertheless, the fist pumps returned when she saved a break point to hold for 1-1.

Game three of the deciding set would prove to be pivotal; Sasnovich fended off five break points amid seven deuces to hold. Then, moments later, Raducanu mistimed a forehand and found herself a break down.

Sasnovich was now in complete control of the match and Raducanu was unable to stem the flow of winners against her.