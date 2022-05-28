French Open: Daniil Medvedev dominates to march into the fourth round at Roland Garros

Daniil Medvedev eased into the fourth round of the French Open with a comfortable win over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic

Second seed Daniil Medvedev raced into the fourth round of the French Open thanks to a comfortable straight-sets win against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Russian won in clinical style 6-2 6-4 6-2 in under two hours as he aims to win the second Grand Slam title of his career.

"It was magnificent today. I did not have my serve broken," said Medvedev, who arrived at the French Open with only one match on clay under his belt after undergoing a procedure to treat a hernia in April. "On this surface it is quite unusual. Hopefully there are more such matches for me next week.

"Like in my French, I try to do better in my tennis all the time. The better I learn French the better my tennis will become."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev saved five set points in a lengthy fourth-set tiebreak to beat Cristian Garin 6-4 3-6 6-2 7-6 (13-11) in just over three hours.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Rublev will take on 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the next round after the Italian saved 11 set points in a gruelling 90-minute second set to clinch a 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.

"Both of us were not feeling well on court but very happy to be through," Sinner said.

"I don't feel 100 per cent that's for sure," added Sinner, who played with his left knee strapped. "I don't want to talk about it. But I served well, and I broke him early in the third set."

Alcaraz feels ready to dethrone clay kings Nadal and Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz insists he is ready to break the stranglehold of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open

Young pretender Carlos Alcaraz insists he is ready to break the stranglehold of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

The last six Roland Garros titles have gone to the gilded duo with Djokovic the defending champion and Nadal, a 13-time winner, the undisputed king of clay.

But 19-year-old Alcaraz is seen as the heir apparent and many are even tipping him to dethrone the big two at this year's tournament.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Djokovic and Nadal are seeded to meet in a blockbuster quarter-final with Alcaraz, the sixth seed, on course to meet the winner in the semis.

"Well, I just, if I am winning, I'll just play against one of them," he said. "I think I'm ready."

Alcaraz beat both Djokovic and Nadal, as well as world No 3 Alexander Zverev, on his way to the Madrid title earlier this month.

"It's different to play against them (here)," added the young Spaniard. "I mean in the Masters 1,000 or another tournament it's best of three rather than in a Grand Slam, but I would say I'm ready."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Alcaraz takes on Russian 21st seed Karen Khachanov, who beat Britain's Cameron Norrie on Friday night, in the fourth round.

"Well, I just practiced with him just once, but I watched other matches from him, so I know that it's going to be a tough match," he said.

"But at the same time as well as he's a tough opponent, I like those matches."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android