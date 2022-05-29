French Open: Coco Gauff through to quarter-finals along with US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez

Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the second straight year

Teenage American Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open for the second straight year, while US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez continued her impressive run.

The 18-year-old eased to a comfortable 6-4 6-0 win over Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Gauff will take on former US Open champion Sloane Stephens for a place in the semi-finals on Tuesday after the 2018 finalist produced a commanding 6-2 6-0 win against Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I definitely feel confident on the court. I feel like it really suits my game," said the 18th seed who celebrated her high school graduation in Paris last week.

"And I feel like in the previous tournaments this clay season I had some good wins but it wasn't really any outstanding results.

"I feel like it gave me a lot to learn from, and I think I'm taking those tough matches that I lost this season and really learning from them and I guess showing that I'm doing better."

Gauff had to battle for almost one hour in a tense opening set against Mertens before snatching it, but she dominated the second set to seal victory.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

'Raducanu's surprise US Open win has inspired the rest of field'

Emma Raducanu shocked the sporting world by winning the US Open at Flushing Meadows

Gauff has said Emma Raducanu's surprise US Open win has inspired the rest of the women's field to believe they can challenge for the top prizes.

British teenager Raducanu shocked the sporting world when she came through qualifying to triumph at Flushing Meadows last year.

Gauff, who like Raducanu made her breakthrough at Wimbledon, in 2019, said: "I'm thinking, especially if US Open taught us anything, that anybody can win on any day.

"I think all players should really go into the match thinking about that. I think for me I've always believed that I could go far, but for other players I think so as well.

"In this tournament, I mean, both sides of the draw, with the exception of Iga, there are a lot of lower-seeded and lower-ranked players still left in the tournament.

"So I really think that players believe that. Other players believe that. I think a lot of it stems from that tournament."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

With several top players, including third seed Paula Badosa, having already been knocked out, Gauff has an opportunity to make it to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time, but she is keeping her feet on the ground.

"I know that some of the higher seeds on my side definitely dropped out of the draw. But also, at the same time, I think, you know, the opportunity, I feel like it depends how you look at it," she explained.

"For me, I look at it in a way every day, no matter who you play, you have the chance to win the match no matter their ranking or their seed or anything."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez moved into the quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over Amanda Anisimova.

The Canadian made her Grand Slam breakthrough at the US Open where she made it all the way to the final before losing to Britain's Emma Raducanu in a match-up between the unseeded teenagers.

"I think I'm improving more and more and understanding my game, which is the most important thing," said Fernandez.

"That was our goal after the US Open. We just want to improve my tennis game, my all-around game, and just keep getting those opportunities and see where my level is at and see where I can improve for the next match."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Fernandez, who became the youngest player to win a WTA title in 2022 at 19, will play Martina Trevisan of Italy next.

Trevisan, ranked 59th in the world, reached the last eight for the second time in three appearances after she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (12-10) 7-5.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android