French Open: Iga Swiatek given stern test against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen

Iga Swiatek was given her first real test but the top seed eventually advanced to the French Open quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek may have extended her winning-streak to 32 matches but the world No 1 was given a stern test of her French Open credentials by Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen.

The top seed fought back from a set down to beat Zheng 6-7 (5-7) 6-0 6-2 in two hours and 45 minutes and stay on course for her second title in three years at Roland Garros.

Zheng saved five set points and fought back from 5-2 down on the way to winning a first set tie-breaker but then a leg injury hampered her chances with Swiatek taking full advantage to progress.

The 20-year-old is on the longest unbeaten run in the women's tour since Serena Williams bagged 34 victories in succession in 2013.

"She's playing amazing tennis," Swiatek said of Zheng. "I was surprised with some of her shots so congratulations to her. It's a tough tournament. I'm happy I could come back after a frustrating first set.

"I'm proud of myself that I'm still in the tournament.

"The quarter-final is such a stressful round so hopefully I can loosen up."

Swiatek will take on Jessica Pegula next after the American fought back from a difficult start to seal a 4-6 6-2 6-3 win over Romanian qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu to advance to her second straight Grand Slam quarter-final.

Banned from Wimbledon, the Russians are making hay in Paris as Veronika Kudermetova recovered from a set down to beat Madison Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 and reach a Grand Slam singles quarter-final for the first time.

"I tried to trust myself, to believe. That was my key," said the 29th seeded Kudermetova.

"Sometimes I tried to play harder, sometimes with the spin, a little smarter. I did a god job today."

Kudermetova will take on fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina for a place in the semi-finals after the world No 20 advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final in four years with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi in an hour and 20 minutes on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

"Zero mistakes," Kasatkina said when asked about her game plan. "Camila is a very aggressive player and it is really tough to play against her."

