French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out by Danish teenager Holger Rune

Denmark's Holger Rune upset Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the French Open quarter-finals

Last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas saw his French Open hopes ended in four sets by Danish teenager Holger Rune on Monday.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas was beaten 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 as Rune joined fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

"I have an unbelievable feeling. I was so nervous in the end," said a beaming Rune. "I was very nervous. I told myself to keep at it and play my plan. I mean it is so great to still be here.

"Part of the tactic was to play as aggressive as possible, when he gets shorter balls he attacks them. I really liked playing the drop shots and it worked out pretty good so I am happy."

Rune, who had never won a match at Grand Slam before arriving in Paris, will face Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud in the last eight.

Ruud reaches maiden major quarter-finals in Paris

Ruud reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final when he downed Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3.

"It feels great, it was one of my goals this year. I feel more experienced playing best of five sets," said Ruud, the first Norwegian in the last eight at Roland Garros.

"Hubert has improved a lot on clay, he has become a dangerous player on all surfaces; he has a dangerous serve but I did well at returning it today."

Ruud has been one of the most consistent clay-court players in recent years, with seven of his eight titles coming on the dirt.

After third-round appearances in 2019, 2020 and 2021 at Roland Garros, he is now beginning to show his true potential.

