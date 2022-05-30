French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out by Danish teenager Holger Rune with Daniil Medvedev also beaten

Denmark's Holger Rune upset Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the French Open quarter-finals

Last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas saw his French Open hopes ended in four sets at the hands of Danish teenager Holger Rune, while second seed Daniil Medvedev was shocked by Marin Cilic in a sensational display by the Croatian under the lights.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas was beaten 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 as Rune joined fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Rune, who had not won a match at a major before arriving in Paris, had to save three break points in a nerve-wracking final game before getting over the line when Tsitsipas went fractionally long.

"I have an unbelievable feeling. I was so nervous in the end," said a beaming Rune. "I was very nervous. I told myself to keep at it and play my plan. I mean it is so great to still be here.

"Part of the tactic was to play as aggressive as possible, when he gets shorter balls he attacks them. I really liked playing the drop shots and it worked out pretty good so I am happy."

"These kids are going to want to beat me badly because obviously they are chasing. I'm chasing too, but I'm at a different kind of position than they are. I'm hungry to beat them too. Now that they have beaten me I want payback." Stefanos Tsitsipas

Rune will face Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud in the last eight.

Ruud reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final when he downed Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3.

"It feels great, it was one of my goals this year. I feel more experienced playing best of five sets," said Ruud, the first Norwegian in the last eight at Roland Garros.

"Hubert has improved a lot on clay, he has become a dangerous player on all surfaces; he has a dangerous serve but I did well at returning it today."

Ruud has been one of the most consistent clay-court players in recent years, with seven of his eight titles coming on the dirt.

After third-round appearances in 2019, 2020 and 2021 at Roland Garros, he is now beginning to show his true potential.

Second seed Medvedev crushed

Daniil Medvedev saw his French Open hopes crushed by 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev saw his hopes ended by veteran Croatian Marin Cilic 6-2 6-3 6-2.

Russian Medvedev only recently returned to action following a layoff from hernia surgery but despite impressing in his first three matches, 20th seed Cilic took him to the cleaners with a blistering performance.

He did not put a foot wrong and dominated proceedings from start to finish to reach the last eight stage on the Parisian clay for the third time in his career.

"It was an absolutely fantastic match from the first point to the last," Cilic said. "I enjoyed the atmosphere, enjoyed the night session here.

"I played incredible tennis - one of the best matches of my career from start to finish."

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner retired injured from his clash against Russian Andrey Rublev after a good start to the match.

The 20-year-old, bidding to make his second quarter-final in Paris after 2020, won the opening set 6-1 before getting treatment on his left knee in the second, which he lost 6-4.

Rublev, the seventh seed, was 2-0 up in the third when Sinner threw in the towel.

"I felt good or quite ok in the first set and after serving at 2-1 (in the second) I felt something from that point," Sinner said.

