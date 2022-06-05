French Open: Coco Gauff suffers more Paris heartbreak after losing in the women's doubles

Coco Gauff suffered her second final defeat in less than 24 hours at the French Open

Coco Gauff suffered more Paris heartbreak after losing the French Open women's doubles final with her partner Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-2 to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

For Gauff, it was a second final defeat in less than 24 hours, after the 18-year-old was beaten in straight sets by top seed Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final.

Kristina Mladenovic (left) and Caroline Garcia celebrate their title at Roland Garros

Garcia and Mladenovic won the title in 2016 and for the latter, it was a fourth women's doubles crown at Roland Garros after also triumphing in 2019 and 2020 with Timea Babos.

She now has six major doubles titles including the Australian Open in 2018 and 2020.

The Americans, who had lost only one set en route to the final, were broken at the start but quickly recovered to race into a 3-1 lead.

Mladenovic sunk a volley into the net to give them a 4-2 advantage and another break put Gauff and Pegula in control, sealing the set when Garcia sailed a forehand long on the second set point.

The French duo, playing their second tournament together this season after reuniting and losing in the second round at the Australian Open, fought back to go 4-0 up in the second and they secured it with a Mladenovic smash.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Gauff, the youngest doubles finalist in Paris in 21 years, could do nothing to stop their opponents' run as the French duo earned two early breaks to storm to a 4-0 lead.

They clinched victory with a Garcia smash on their third match point.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android