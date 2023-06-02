French Open: Aryna Sabalenka skips post-match press conference citing 'mental health' and safety concerns

Aryna Sabalenka opted out of a post-match press conference at the French Open "for my own mental health and well-being".

Sabalenka, the big-serving world No 2, beat Russian Rakhimova 6-2 6-2 on a sunbathed Court Philippe Chatrier earlier on Friday.

But the Belarusian later withdrew herself from a post-match press conference, saying: "For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision."

I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches, but on Wednesday I did not feel safe in my press conference.

She was involved in a tense exchange with a Ukrainian journalist on Wednesday over her previous support for Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Sabalenka instead released an interview with the tournament organisers in which she said she had not felt safe at a press conference on Wednesday - an event where she was asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and her country's role as a staging ground for Russian troops and weapons.

"After my match I spoke with the media like I normally do. I know they still expect some questions that are more about the politics and not so much about my tennis," she said.

"For many months now I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts. These questions do not bother me after my matches.

"I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches, but on Wednesday I did not feel safe in my press conference.

"I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches. For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision.

"It hasn't been an easy few days, and now my focus is continue to play well here in Paris."

Image: it's not clear whether Sabalenka will attend press conferences for the rest of the tournament

Roland Garros organisers claimed Sabalenka talked to a hand-picked group of journalists in a 'press conference' after easing past Rakhimova, but it is understood all the questions were asked by a WTA employee.

It is not yet clear whether Sabalenka, who is through to the fourth round in Paris for the first time, will attend press conferences for the rest of the tournament.

The Australian Open champion was also asked questions about the war after her first-round victory over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, who refused to shake her hand and was booed off court.

She said afterwards that all Russian and Belarusian athletes were against the war but refused to answer questions from a Ukrainian journalist on Wednesday.