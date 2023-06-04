French Open doubles pair disqualified after ball girl struck between points

Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the French Open after Kato struck a ball down the court between points and hit a ball girl.

The incident happened during their women's doubles third-round match at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Kato and her Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi, the 16th seeds, were leading Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (7-1) 1-3 in the third round of the women's doubles when the Japanese player hit the ball down to the other end of the court at the end of a point.

Unaware that the ball was coming, the ball girl was struck directly on the head and began crying.

Image: Mirra Andreeva feared she would be defaulted after she angrily swiped a ball into the crowd during her singles match with Coco Gauff earlier in the tournament

Umpire Alexandre Juge initially gave Kato a warning before Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo, on the other side of the net, asked for their opponents to be disqualified.

"No, no, let me explain to you. She [Kato] didn't do it on purpose, she [the ball girl] didn't get injured," Juge said.

"She didn't do it on purpose? She's crying," Sorribes Tormo said.

"And she has blood," Bouzkova added, prompting the umpire to go to see the ball girl, who was sobbing.

After speaking to the girl, the umpire went back up to his chair and announced the end of the match with the disqualification of Kato and Sutjiadi.

Bouzkova said afterwards: "Obviously we've had some of these issues before. It's difficult. The girl was crying for 15 minutes. I think the warning first happened because he (the umpire) didn't see she was crying and she was in that kind of pain.

"We told him he should look more into because the girl was crying and the ball went directly at her, it wasn't kind of a slower ball. We told them (Kato and Sutjiadi) it's very unfortunate."

Image: Novak Djokovic struck the line judge with a ball during the US Open in 2020

The incident comes a day after 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva admitted she feared she would be defaulted after she angrily swiped a ball into the crowd during her singles match with Coco Gauff.

It is three years, meanwhile, since Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the US Open after hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball swatted away in annoyance.