French Open: Lily Miyazaki does not believe criticism aimed at British women failing to qualify for the main draw was 'harsh'

British player Lily Miyazaki does not believe criticism aimed at British women failing to qualify for the main draw of the French Open for the first time since 2008 was "harsh" because they all have "high expectations" of themselves.

Miyazaki joined Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Fran Jones, Heather Watson and Katie Swan in failing to qualify at Roland Garros meaning no British women made the main draw of a Grand Slam since the 2009 US Open.

With Emma Raducanu, falling out of the top 100 after being sidelined with ankle and wrist injuries, it also marks the first time there have been no British women in the world's top order in 15 years.

Image: Dan Evans said Raducanu's US Open victory 'papered over the cracks' of British tennis

Dan Evans has been highly-critical, saying Raducanu's US Open victory "papered over the cracks" of British tennis.

Japanese-born Miyazaki, who has been a regular competitor in British competitions since the age of 11, hopes a number of players will crack the top 100 in the near future.

"I see it changing. A lot of the girls are really close to being in the top 100 and I think this grass-court season we can really push on," said the 27-year-old.

"British tennis is in a good place. Everyone has got the level, it's just about getting it together on the match court and I think we can push on."

She added: "I don't think criticism against us was harsh. I think we all have high expectations of ourselves. I think all the girls have the level to qualify for main draws at Grand Slams.

"Clay is probably not our favourite surface but we do have levels and a good run at Wimbledon from a few players would put that to bed."

Image: Katie Boulter is happy with the state of British tennis

Katie Boulter also hit back at criticism of the state of British tennis, saying "we're in a very good place".

Boulter, who reached her best singles ranking of world No 82, says she's loving the trajectory the women's game is heading in.

"We are going in the right direction and in a very good place, as you saw today," said the 26-year-old.

"The depth in British tennis is really coming through in many different ways. We are all working towards something and we are all working really hard - we're going in the right direction.

"I think I am a competitor, and I am a fighter, and I am going to go through absolutely everything and still out there grinding and enjoying myself.

"I think for me, it is super important to focus day by day, I am doing everything I can to the best of my abilities."