Wimbledon: Defending champion Simona Halep recovers from injury and on track for Grand Slam

Simona Halep appears on track to defend her Wimbledon title this summer

Simona Halep appears to have recovered from an injury suffered just before the French Open and she is on track to defend her Wimbledon title later this summer.

The Romanian was forced out of this year's Roland Garros, where she would have been one of the favourites for the title, after tearing her left calf muscle during a match in Rome a month ago.

That left Halep up against it to recover in time for the defence of her Wimbledon crown, with the tournament starting on June 28.

Excited to share this news 😊



See you there @badhomburgopen pic.twitter.com/gooB6AEi6D — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 8, 2021

However, the 29-year-old posted footage of her first practice session back on court at the weekend and has now announced she will return to match action in Bad Homburg, Germany in two weeks.

In a video message on Twitter, Halep said: "Hi guys, I have some good news to share with you. I'm super excited to announce that I will be playing for the first edition in Bad Homburg and I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans in the stands. See you very soon."

Halep won her second Grand Slam title at the All England Club in 2019 with a stunning victory over Serena Williams in the final.

