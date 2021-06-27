Daniil Medvedev wins Mallorca Championships while Angelique Kerber claims title on home soil

Daniil Medvedev collected the Mallorca Championships to win his first ATP Tour grass-court final.

Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP Tour grass-court final at the Mallorca Championships, while Angelique Kerber won the inaugural Bad Homburg Open to delight the home crowd in Germany.

Medvedev's previous 10 titles have all come on hard courts, but veteran American Sam Querrey was not able to stand in his way as the world No 2 coasted to a straight-sets victory.

Russian top seed Medvedev always looked in control as he won 6-4 6-2 victory in just over an hour of what was his 18th career final.

"I've always liked playing on grass," Medvedev said, quoted by the ATP Tour website.

"Four years ago, I would say that it was my favourite surface, but after my results on hard courts I couldn't say anything else other than hard courts - and I still like playing on hard courts more.

"It was important for me to get these things like titles going, because we don't have a lot of tournaments (on grass).

"I am happy to get this title, but I am looking forward to the biggest challenge on grass - which is Wimbledon."

Kerber sealed a straight-sets victory over Katerina Siniakova as she claimed her first title since her 2018 Wimbledon triumph against Serena Williams.

The world No 28 secured her 13th career WTA Tour title with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over Czech player Siniakova.

"You play for these moments, being on court, playing in front of your fans, family, crowd," Kerber said, quoted on WTA's website.

"This is something really special. I'm really happy that I won this tournament, a special tournament at home.

"It means a lot to me, and after all the months which we've gone through, standing here with this trophy, it's something great."

Kerber - who also reached the Wimbledon final in 2016, losing to Williams - is looking forward to her return to the All England Club.

"Everyone knows I love to play on grass, and I really feel well," the German said. "Of course, to play the final here, with this atmosphere and these fans, it's great.

"I love to play on this surface, let's see and hope if I can continue this next week (at Wimbledon)."

Kerber is seeded number 25 at Wimbledon, where she has a 31-11 career win-loss record, and is due to meet Serbia's Nina Stojanovic in the first round on Monday. She is also in the same half of the draw as Williams.

"I'm going without expectations, like I played here: every single round is a win," Kerber said.

"I will just focus on every single match, every single round, and enjoy the time on and off court, like here."

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko warmed up for Wimbledon by winning an all-Baltic battle against Anett Kontaveit to claim the Eastbourne title, crowning an impressive week with a 6-3 6-3 victory at Devonshire Park.

The 2017 French Open champion has struggled in recent years to match that form but the Latvian's fourth career title will send her to the All England Club full of confidence.

"I'm really happy with the way I played the whole week," Ostapenko said. "There were some close matches, but I was fighting until the last moment.

"I played really well, and I think the semi-final and final I played really on a high level.

"If I keep playing the way I played this tournament, I think I can be back in the top 10 and play well. I just have to keep that in my mind and work even harder."

Australian Alex de Minaur won the men's title, beating Italian Lorenzo Sonego 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to claim his fifth career title and first on grass-courts.

His win will push him to a new career high ranking of 15.

