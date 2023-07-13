Novak Djokovic used to life as Wimbledon favourite as he continues quest for eighth title against Jannik Sinner

"I know that they want to get a scalp, they want to win, but it ain't happening, still," laughed Novak Djokovic in his on-court interview after beating Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals - half in jest and half in acknowledgement that he remains a level above.

On more than one occasion over the past fortnight Djokovic has alluded to himself 'keeping up with the young guns' as he continues to set a perhaps unassailable bar for those elsewhere on the circuit.

He has been imperious yet again amid his quest for a fifth straight Wimbledon crown, eighth overall and 24th Grand Slam singles title, with Jannik Sinner awaiting as his next challenge.

Sinner is entering his first Grand Slam semi-final at the age of 21 after beating Roman Safiullin over four sets, having reached the quarter-finals of three of the four majors last year.

"He's playing on a very high level. He likes to play on grass," said Djokovic. "He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point.

"From both forehand and backhand, he's smashing the ball really, really hard, trying to be the one that is going to dictate the point from early on. I know his game well.

"He's so young, so of course it's expected that he's going to improve. He is improving, no doubt, I think with the serve. He's been serving better. On grass, obviously makes a difference. He's a very complete player.

"Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I'm looking forward to that challenge. We both have two days to recover. I'm sure that he's going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too. Let's see what happens."

Image: Can Jannik Sinner cause an upset against Djokovic?

Djokovic's route to the semi-finals has included victories over Jordan Thompson, Stan Wawrinka and Hubert Hurkacz, all enjoying flitters of success while also reminding the harsh reality and daunting challenge of needing to string together three strong hours of consistent play in order to even look like troubling the 36-year-old Serbian.

Victory at the All England Club would follow up glory at the Australian and French Open in leaving him on course to achieve the Calendar Slam.

The favourite? Of course he is.

"I mean, I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite," he joked. "Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching other semi-final, so I do consider myself favourite, yes."

Image: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his quarter-final victory over Holger Rune

The other semi-final sees world No 1 and reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz take on third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz, who recently triumphed on grass at Queen's, toppled old friend Holger Rune in straight sets to reach the final four while Medvedev came from behind to end Christopher Eubanks' incredible run over five sets.

"He's a really complete player," said Alcaraz of Medvedev. "I'm going to say, I think Rublev said a few times, he's an octopus. He catch every ball, it is amazing. He's an amazing athlete. I think a mix of everything. He does almost everything well."

Alcaraz has established himself as the frontrunner among the future faces of the sport, his stroke ferocity and clever variation also making him one of the tour's most exciting spectacles.

Medvedev said of his young opponent: "He is amazing, amazing player. He's still 19, right? What he continues to do is just unbelievable. He doesn't stop. I don't think he will. But I played a lot of great players in my career. I managed to win many times. So I'm going to try to do my best. If I show my best, I'll have my chances.

Image: Daniil Medvedev had previously never previously made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon

"I think the power. When he was 17, which was actually not long ago, he was much less mature and younger, which is normal, he was missing. Everyone saw that he's amazing, but everyone was wondering is he going to find the way to miss less producing the same power. And he did quite fast. That's what's pretty amazing.

"Yeah, we see if you give him one easy shot, you can be in trouble. Maybe big chances you're going to get a winner even with, let's say, in my opinion, with Novak or Andy, even Rafa, you kind of feel like you can have a chance to get this shot, but the thing is they're going to have 20 more.

"With Carlos, maybe you're not going to get this one. It's one shot sometimes is brutal. I think that's what the most powerful in his game. That's what I will have to try to deal with."