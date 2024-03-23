Wimbledon doubling size of wheelchair draw ahead of 2024 Championships at the All England Club

Wimbledon have confirmed they are doubling the size of the wheelchair draws for this summer's Championships, aligning with the other three Grand Slam tournaments.

The men's and women's singles will both feature 16 competitors instead of eight, while the doubles draws are increasing from four teams to eight.

Wimbledon resisted calls to join the other Grand Slams in increasing their draw sizes last year but have now fallen into line with the Australian, French and US Opens.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alfie Hewett says his win at the Australian Open was his highlight of 2023 in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

The quad draws remain unchanged at eight singles players and four doubles teams having doubled in size in 2022.

The wheelchair tournaments will begin a day earlier than previously on Tuesday, July 9 to allow for the additional matches to be played.

Tokito Oda of Japan and Diede de Groot of the Netherlands are the reigning Wimbledon champions in the respective men's and women's wheelchair category, while Great Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are the men's doubles champions and De Groot and Jiske Griffioen the women's doubles champions.

Sam Schröder and Niels Vink are the current Wimbledon quad doubles champions.

With 100 days to go until the start of the tournament on July 1, the All England Club announced it had received a record number of applications for the public ticket ballot, with international demand particularly strong.

