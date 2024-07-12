Wimbledon: Alfie Hewett wins semi-final thriller to keep his hopes of winning wheelchair singles title alive

Alfie Hewett is one victory away from a maiden Wimbledon wheelchair singles title after he beat Gustavo Fernandez in a thriller on Court Three.

The duo had faced off at Roland Garros last month with Fernandez successful in the last four, but Hewett claimed revenge with a 4-6 6-4 7-5 semi-final win against the third seed.

Victory after two hours and 41 minutes kept Hewett on track to claim a first singles triumph at the All England Club following runner-up finishes in each of the last two years.

Hewett had battled with a shoulder problem during his quarter-final win over Stephane Houdet and struggled early on against Fernandez, being broke twice to trail 4-1.

The second seed rallied in trademark fashion, but the Argentine still had enough to seal a 46-minute first set.

When Fernandez claimed a break at the start of the second and subsequently raced into a 3-1 lead, Hewett appeared in trouble.

However, the eight-time Grand Slam singles champion dug deep to win four games in a row before a sumptuous backhand levelled up the match.

Breaks were exchanged at the start of a dramatic decider, but Hewett secured a pivotal break in the 11th game before he closed out victory on his sixth match point.

