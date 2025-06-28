Jack Draper ready to carry British hopes in first Wimbledon since Sir Andy Murray's retirement

British No 1 Jack Draper feels ready to carry the hopes of a nation at the first Wimbledon since two-time champion Sir Andy Murray's retirement.

Draper heads into his home Grand Slam ranked fourth in the world and having claimed three titles over the last year, including the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells in March.

The 23-year-old has only won two matches at Wimbledon in his career and was knocked out in the second round by compatriot Cameron Norrie in 2024.

Draper is a genuine title contender this time around but faces a brutal draw, with Alexander Bublik - the man who knocked him out of the French Open - Jakub Mensik, Novak Djokovic and world No 1 Jannik Sinner all potential opponents down the line.

Draper, who will take on Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the first round on Tuesday, said: "Obviously when Andy retired, they said I was the next in line.

"Andy has done an unbelievable job, been incredibly successful and become adored by the nation. It's obviously big shoes to fill. I'm aware of that.

"At the same time I'm confident in myself that hopefully I can inspire people like Andy has done. I'll do my best to keep improving, to show my best tennis and hopefully present myself as the player and the person I want to be.

'I know Andy is right there if I need him'

"Andy has given me an amazing amount of feedback and advice over the years. I think one of the biggest things is everyone is on their different journey.

Image: Murray won Wimbledon in 2012 and 2014

"He also said he doesn't like to interfere.

"I think he's very reluctant to comment on anything to do with me because he understands what it's like to be in this position, to have people asking me stuff all the time about things.

"I know Andy's right there for me if I need him anytime. There may come a point where I ask him a few things, and I'm sure he'll come back and be extremely helpful and supportive, as always."

On his tough-looking route to the final, Draper added: "I haven't looked at that at all. I look at my first round, who I have. I respect every person in the draw.

"I've got Baez on Tuesday, and I'm not looking further than that. I know he's a strong player. He's here off his own merit. I look no further than him."

