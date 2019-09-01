Naomi Osaka dominates teenage star Coco Gauff at US Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dominant against her teenage opponent Coco Gauff

Defending champion Naomi Osaka dominated rising star Coco Gauff 6-3 6-0 to reach the last 16 of the US Open.

Gauff, the 15-year-old who became a household name for her exploits at Wimbledon earlier this year, was making her first appearance on court in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But 21-year-old Osaka, back at the scene of her dramatic triumph against Serena Williams 12 months ago, handled the occasion far better.

A Gauff double fault in her first service game gave her opponent a break and set the tone for a display peppered with too many unforced errors.

Gauff was visibly upset by the straight-sets defeat to defending champion Osaka

A pair of aces eventually saw the younger player hold, and she then broke back before further breaks of serve were exchanged, Osaka finally holding to take the set.

At the start of the second, audible groans went around Ashe when Gauff's double fault brought up 0-30, and a second handed another break to Osaka.

Three break points in the next game briefly raised hopes of a revival, but they were quickly snuffed out by Osaka's booming groundstrokes.

It was all over when a Gauff forehand went long, and Osaka rushed to console the tearful teenager as she tumbled out of her debut US Open in the third round.

Gauff was persuaded by her opponent to stay for the courtside interview, and said: "She told me I did amazing.

"She said would I do the interview, I said 'no I'm going to cry', but she encouraged me to do it.

"It was amazing, I'm going to learn a lot from this match. She's been so sweet to me."

Osaka took it upon herself to speak to Gauff in the locker room earlier in the week. But she said: "I don't think I'm a mentor."

She added: "I think this is the most focused I've been since the Australian Open. It was super fun. The energy was crazy, even if it really wasn't for me."

Taylor Townsend has continued her US Open run with victory over Sorana Cirstea

Earlier, qualifier Taylor Townsend continued her remarkable US Open run with victory over Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

The American world number 116, who stunned Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in round three, beat Cirstea 7-5 6-2.

Townsend will face Canadian 15th seed Bianca Andreescu in the fourth round after she defeated Caroline Wozniacki, the 19th seed, 6-4 6-4.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios was defeated 7-6 7-6 6-3 by unseeded Andrey Rublev with Kyrgios at his fiery best - at one point calling a line judge a "whistleblower" for reporting him to the chair umpire for cursing.

Kyrgios later blamed the defeat on his eyes struggling to adjust to the artificial lights on court because he plays too many video games.