US Open to take place without fans as part of New York reopening, governor confirms

Rafael Nadal is the defending US Open champion

The US Open will be held in late August as part of New York's reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo has confirmed.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) had said plans were in place for this year's US Open - scheduled to begin on August 31 until September 13 - to go ahead at Flushing Meadows in New York pending government approval.

The @usopen will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13.



The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 16, 2020

"The US Open will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13," Cuomo tweeted.

"The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation."

Arthur Ashe stadium will have no spectators in its 23,771 capacity

Players including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep have expressed doubts over playing in this year's competition.

World No 1 Djokovic said proposed protocols in place were "extreme".

British No 1 Dan Evans urged Djokovic and Nadal to take part in order to help lower-ranked players survive the coronavirus crisis financially.

All sanctioned competition has been suspended by the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation since March and is on hold until late July.

