US Open to be held with full capacity crowds throughout its two-week duration in 2021
The US Open will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Monday, August 30 until Sunday, September 12 with Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka set to defend the men's and women's singles titles, respectively
Last Updated: 19/06/21 3:42pm
This year's US Open will be at full capacity throughout its two-week duration, making it the first Grand Slam to be played at 100 per cent capacity.
The tournament at Flushing Meadows was held without spectators in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the Australian Open last year, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced.
- Murray: I'm still playing because I love tennis
- Stay updated with the latest scores I results
- Updated ATP & WTA rankings
"We are extremely excited to be able to welcome our incredible fans back to the US Open this year," USTA chief executive Mike Dowse said in a statement.
"While we were proud that we were able to hold the event in 2020, we missed having our fans on-site, because we know that they are a large part of what makes the US Open experience unlike any other.
"Our sport surged in the toughest of times, and this year's US Open promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the game, those who play it, and those who revel in it."
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Organisers of the Cincinnati Masters, the warm-up tournament for the Grand Slam, announced last month they also plan to operate the August tournament in the city at full capacity.
This year's Wimbledon men's and women's singles finals will be played with capacity crowds in attendance on Centre Court.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android