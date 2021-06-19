US Open to be held with full capacity crowds throughout its two-week duration in 2021

Arthur Ashe Stadium will see capacity crowds in attendance at this year's US Open

This year's US Open will be at full capacity throughout its two-week duration, making it the first Grand Slam to be played at 100 per cent capacity.

The tournament at Flushing Meadows was held without spectators in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the Australian Open last year, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced.

Naomi Osaka will be aiming to defend her US Open women's singles title at Flushing Meadows later this year (Pic courtesy of Simon Bruty/USTA via AP)

"We are extremely excited to be able to welcome our incredible fans back to the US Open this year," USTA chief executive Mike Dowse said in a statement.

"While we were proud that we were able to hold the event in 2020, we missed having our fans on-site, because we know that they are a large part of what makes the US Open experience unlike any other.

"Our sport surged in the toughest of times, and this year's US Open promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the game, those who play it, and those who revel in it."

Organisers of the Cincinnati Masters, the warm-up tournament for the Grand Slam, announced last month they also plan to operate the August tournament in the city at full capacity.

This year's Wimbledon men's and women's singles finals will be played with capacity crowds in attendance on Centre Court.

