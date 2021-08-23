US Open offering record $57.5m in player compensation with more money distribution for qualifying and early rounds

Naomi Osaka will be back to defend her US Open women's singles title at Flushing Meadows (Darren Carroll/USTA via AP)

The US Open will offer $57.5m in total player compensation in 2021, with the qualifying tournament offering nearly $6m in prize money alone.

The Grand Slam, which offers equal prize money for both women and men, has reduced the two singles champions prize money from $3m to $2.5m, with the runner-up now taking away $1.25m.

It is the lowest amount for the top prize at Flushing Meadows since 2012, when the singles champions each received $1.9m.

Arthur Ashe Stadium will be back at full capacity when the main draw gets underway next Monday (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The qualifying tournament will now offer nearly $6m in prize money, a 66 per cent increase from 2019 when qualifying was last held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, qualifying was called off amid the pandemic. However, it goes ahead this year, although no spectators will be permitted to enter the grounds, unlike for the main tournament which will be at 100 per cent capacity.

Additionally, the first-round main-draw prize money has increased by 23 per cent to $75,000.

Novak Djokovic is chasing history in New York

"With the US Open's greatest return - fans on-site and full draws across all competitions - we know that 2021 will be an historic year for this great tournament," said tournament director Stacey Allaster.

"We determined our round-by-round prize money allocations by engaging in an open dialogue with the players and the management of both tours. We applaud their collective leadership in directing the 2021 US Open prize money to benefit the maximum number of players."

World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be bidding to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969 and eyeing a record 21st major singles title.

Naomi Osaka is the defending her women's title as she seeks a fifth Grand Slam title.

