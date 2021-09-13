Andy Murray: Emma Raducanu win provides 'huge opportunity' for British tennis

Emma Raducanu's US Open win could be a landmark moment for British tennis

Andy Murray has hailed Emma Raducanu's "incredible" US Open win and spoken of a "huge opportunity" for British tennis.

Kent teenager Raducanu took New York by storm, not dropping a set en route to victory as she became the first qualifier in history to claim a grand slam crown.

Fellow Briton Murray was asked about the 18-year-old at a press conference on Monday after his Rennes Open first-round victory over Yannick Maden.

The three-time grand slam winner said: "It was incredible what she did there. I think for a lot of the people involved in British tennis, we knew she was extremely good.

"She hadn't competed much for the last sort of 18 months or so with school and coronavirus and those sorts of things, but I think at Wimbledon (where Raducanu reached the fourth round) everyone sort of got a bit of a glimpse of how good she could be.

"I've spent a little bit of time around her on the practice court, but more so in the same building, training close to each other, and watching what she's doing, and she's obviously really, really good.

"But what she did in New York was very special, a huge boost for British tennis and gives hopefully the governing bodies an opportunity to capitalise on that and get more and more kids involved in the sport.

"It's great what she did and a huge opportunity for British tennis now."

Raducanu, who beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final, is the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

