Novak Djokovic: Three-time US Open winner is underdog to Carlos Alcaraz, say Johanna Konta and Laura Robson

Former British No 1 Johanna Konta says it's almost "trendy" not to like Novak Djokovic, while fellow analyst Laura Robson says the Serb will be "underdog" at the US Open - live on Sky Sports from August 28.

Djokovic returns to play at the US Open for the first time in two years after the world No 2 was barred from competing in last year's event at Flushing Meadows over his decision not to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

But with restrictions in the US now more relaxed, the 36-year-old is back and intent on making up for his epic Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz last month.

Djokovic has already outlasted Spanish younger Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch lasting three hours and 49 minutes to take the Western & Southern Open title, but talk quickly turned to New York.

Despite new Sky Sports tennis pundit Laura Robson labelling Djokovic as the "underdog" for the final Grand Slam of the year, Konta still feels he will be "top dog" in New York as the 2011, 2015 and 2018 winner chases that elusive 24th major crown which would see him equal Margaret Court's all-time mark.

"I really want Djokovic to get 24. I may be different but I always support the top dog - not the underdog," said Konta, a former world No 4.

"I always feel more for the people who are expected maybe to win. I just think it's harder. It's a lot harder to achieve and keep achieving again like these big players have. Why would you not root for him to keep pushing?"

Djokovic may feel he has a point to prove following a changing of the guard moment in men's tennis when he suffered a marathon Wimbledon final loss to young prodigy Alcaraz, but Konta thinks otherwise.

"He doesn't have a point to prove. He lost a brilliant final against a brilliant player who is probably going to be the next big name in our sport. I don't think there's any point to prove. I just hope he gets to 24 and maybe even a few more just because I want that for him," Konta said.

"Out of the top stars, Djokovic has had the toughest image just because he just got there a bit later and there were huge fan bases for Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. And because Rafa and Roger can claim to have changed the game.

"They brought in something new and Novak can't claim that, but he's one of the main reasons why the game is where it is now by pushing it physically. It's incredible but I think it sucks for him.

"He doesn't get that kind of fan recognition in a way. Also, people like to jump on a bandwagon when they hate on someone just because that's what you do, so I do think he's fallen in this space of people don't like Djokovic because it's trendy.

"It's almost trendy not to like Djokovic. I don't see any one person can say why they don't like Djokovic, specifically because no one knows him. Equally, no one knows Roger and Rafa either. No one knows them personally, so if you stopped one fan and asked them why they don't like Djokovic they wouldn't know really. I'm a secret Djokovic fan for that reason."

Southpaw Robson, who won the Junior Wimbledon title at the age of 14, admits it was nice to see Djokovic shed a few tears on Centre Court, which turned to cheers in Cincinnati on Sunday.

But she also feels the New York crowd will get behind him because he will be seeded second behind Spaniard Alcaraz - making him the underdog for the first time in years.

"So often the crowd like to go against him for whatever reason and I thought it was nice in a way to see how emotional he was at Wimbledon or how frustrated he got because you don't often see that from him and it just shows that he cares so much after winning so much in his life. Winning all there is to have won and yet it still matters this much to him. So I feel like maybe he won a couple people over that day," said Britain's former Olympic medallist.

"And maybe he might be almost a bit more of an underdog in New York and the New York fans love to get behind anyone who's not winning, basically. So maybe things will come round for him. I can't really see a reason to not like him, or at least to not enjoy his tennis and and accept that actually, he is the best in the world."

Robson added it's "absurd" to be talking about Djokovic chasing a 24th Grand Slam, but if he should succeed it would make him the greatest of all time beyond any doubt.

"I think I would like to see him get to 24. You know, the numbers are crazy, no matter which way you look at them," she said.

"The fact that he's even competing for 24 is absurd, and I think it would be great for tennis to have him as a 24 time Grand Slam champion - there's sort of no conversation left to be had about in terms of numbers, who is the greatest of all time.

"I can never see anyone replicating what he's been able to do over his career. I'd like to see him get to 24, and I'd love to see a bit of a rivalry unfold with with Alcaraz because they seem to bring out the best in each other."

A look back at the most memorable moments for British players at the US Open, including titles for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu

