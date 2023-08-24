US Open draw: Andy Murray to face Corentin Moutet, Carlos Alcaraz meets Dominik Koepfa, Katie Boulter opens against Diane Parry

Andy Murray will face Corentin Moutet in the opening round of the US Open, while British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie begins his campaign against Alexander Shevchenko.

British women's No 1 Katie Boulter takes on Diane Parry, with Jodie Burrage kickstarting her tournament against Anna Blinkova.

The fourth and final tennis Grand Slam of the year gets under way in New York on Monday August 28, live on Sky Sports.

Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion and men's No 1 Carlos Alcaraz begins his title defence against Dominik Koepfa, while reigning French Open winner and women's No 1 Iga Swiatek faces Rebecca Peterson.

Novak Djokovic, denied his shot at a Calendar Slam by Alcaraz at SW19, resumes his pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam singles title against Alexandre Muller after missing the US Open last year due to his COVID vaccination status.

Elsewhere on the British front, Dan Evans plays Daniel Galan and Jack Draper faces Radu Albot.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu remains absent as she continues her recovery from ankle and wrist procedures.

Wimbledon ladies' champion Marketa Vondrousova lands in a quarter of the draw that also includes Jessica Pegula, while Venus Williams plays Paula Badosa after receiving a wildcard.

American hope Coco Gauff, meanwhile, nestles into the same quarter as Swiatek, having claimed a first career win over the Pole on route to winning the Western & Southern Open title in Cincinnati last week.

Alcaraz's projected path to the final depicts potential clashes with both Evans and Norrie before a prospective quarter-final matchup with Jannik Sinner. A possible semi-final meeting with Daniil Medvedev would then await, ahead of what could be the latest instalment of his growing rivalry with Djokovic.

The Serb's quarter of the draw could see him meet Stefanos Tstisipas or Taylor Fritz in the quarters, followed by either Holger Rune or 2022's beaten finalist Casper Ruud.

Murray, who enters as world No 37, is seeking a deep run at a Grand Slam having not made it beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows since his 2016 quarter-final appearance. Victory over the 71st-ranked Moutet could see him come up against 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Also among the marquee inclusions is beaten Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur as she continues her search for a maiden Grand Slam title against Camila Osorio and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka as she starts the tournament against Maryna Zanevska.

Caroline Wozniacki continues her comeback as a wildcard with an opening-round match against a qualifier.

