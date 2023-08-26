US Open: Caroline Wozniacki is proud to have paved the way for future generations of tennis stars

Caroline Wozniacki says she feels "proud" of the way a few mums on tour have paved the way for future generations.

Former world No 1 Wozniacki initially called time on her competitive career in 2020 and spent so long away from the court that she was unable to locate her rackets.

The 33-year-old former Australian Open champion earned a wildcard entry for the final Grand Slam of the year, where she was twice a finalist, after she announced her return to competition two months ago.

Wozniacki lost in the second round in Montreal and in the first round in Cincinnati earlier this month in her first two tournaments back but her enthusiasm was undented in New York, where she will start against a qualifier and could face a potential date with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the second round.

She spoke about a return to tennis with long-time friend and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who reached a major final four times after giving birth in 2017 before announcing she was "evolving away from tennis" a year ago.

Tatjana Maria, Victoria Azarenka, Taylor Townsend, Elina Svitolina and Yanina Wickmayer have all given birth and then returned to tennis, while Naomi Osaka announced she was pregnant just before the start of the 2023 Australian Open and hopes to compete again in 2024.

"I think everyone is so different," said Wozniacki, who is a two-time finalist at the US Open. "I obviously had this conversation with Serena quite a while back. She's supporting me whatever I do. She thought that was really cool that I'm coming back.

"But it's just everyone is so different. Svitolina, how she does it. How Serena did it. How I'm doing it. We're all different people. I think it's so cool that you choose your own path.

"I'm just proud that we are quite a few mum's on tour that have paved the way for the future generation that it's possible to take a break, have a family, then come back."

Wozniacki, who won 30 WTA titles, and spent 71 weeks at No 1, believes she is more than capable of achieving greatness on tour.

"I love playing tennis, I love to play the game, I'm very passionate about it, and I want to be the best I possibly can be," she said.

"But I also feel like there's some sort of a calmness that comes with the perspective of being a mum, having been away from the game for a while that I think you can't really replicate unless you've been through kind of the whole process of starting off really young, working your way through, then obviously coming back and knowing exactly what you need to do to get back to a very, very, very high level."

Wozniacki hopes to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and team up with fellow Dane Holger Rune in the mixed doubles event.

"I don't know how long I'm going to play for. I don't know if it's going to be a year, two years, three years. I can't predict the future," she said.

"I'm just enjoying being here in the moment."

