US Open: Lily Miyazaki seals qualification with win over Viktoria Hruncakova but Liam Broady eliminated after defeat in final qualifier

Lily Miyazaki is through to the US Open after winning her third and final qualifying match against Viktoria Hruncakova – but fellow Brit Liam Broady fell to defeat.

Miyazaki joins Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage in the main draw for the US Open after beating Slovakian Hruncakova 6-3 4-6 6-4.

The Japanese-born Brit will be making her second appearance at a Grand Slam after she received a wild card for last year's Wimbledon and she also lost in final qualifying round at the Australian Open.

Image: Liam Broady enjoyed an impressive run at Wimbledon earlier this summer

Miyazaki, who represented her club and her county, Surrey, since the age of 13 and is currently ranked 199 in the world will now compete in the first-round proper at Flushing Meadows.

Broady, who enjoyed a run to the last 32 at Wimbledon earlier this year, for was foiled in his quest to make it through to the main draw in New York, losing 6-4 3-6 6-3 to Sho Shimabukuro of Japan.

Vera Zvonareva, the 2010 finalist and former world No 2, will also play in the main draw after defeating Moyuka Uchijima in the final round of qualifiers.

Meanwhile Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 winner, and Spain's Paolo Badosa have withdrawn from the tournament due to an injury.

The US Open returns to Sky Sports on Monday August 28

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels this year with the US Open being one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features. We ask the key questions ahead of this year's tournament at Flushing Meadows...

