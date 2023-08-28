US Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek kicks off her title defence with stunning win over Rebecca Peterson

Top seed Iga Swiatek kicked off her US Open title defence with a demolition job over Rebecca Peterson, while eighth seed Maria Sakkari made an early exit.

The 22-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion dropped just eight points as she took the first set to love against Sweden's Peterson.

Peterson did get on the board early in the second but Poland's Swiatek completed a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 victory in just 58 minutes.

Swiatek loves a bagel in New York Iga Swiatek (41, 22 in 2022 and 19 in 2023) is the first player since 1991-1992 to win more than 40 sets 6-0 in a two-years span (Monica Seles and Steffi Graf).

Swiatek said that her tank was "pretty empty" after losing in the Montreal and Cincinnati semi-finals earlier this month but showed no lack of vigour as she blazed through to a meeting with Daria Saville of Australia.

"I really wanted to play solid and start the tournament with everything I practised on," she said.

"I'm happy to play such a great game and despite all the pressure and expectation I can still have fun on the court."

Ideal start for eager Iga

Former British No 1 Tim Henman on Sky Sports: "You look at the nitty-gritty of this match, she [Swiatek] was just out there hitting winners at ease.

"We talked about early first-round nerves, but there didn't look like there was any for her. She has just blitzed her way through that - it's the ideal start."

There was an early upset on day one at Flushing Meadows with eighth seed Maria Sakkari from Greece bowing out 6-4 6-4 to Spanish world No 71 Rebeka Masarova.

For Sakkari, the defeat marked the final blow in a disappointing Grand Slam year for her as she followed a third-round appearance at the Australian Open with first-round exits at the French Open, Wimbledon and now the US Open.

Four-time US Open champion Martina Navratilova on Sky Sports: "Unfortunately, Maria needed an easier draw but she hasn't had them in these majors. She's seeded but she's had some tough matches.

"She didn't play badly but Masarova was more powerful and played slightly better. Sakkari could not take her chances when she had them in the first set while Masarova has nothing to lose, all the pressure was on Maria. She came up short again."

Swiss 15th seed Belinda Bencic put out Kamilla Rahkimova 6-2 6-4 to advance to the second round.

There are 10 mums competing in the US Open main draw

Victoria Azarenka



Elina Svitolina



Caroline Wozniacki



Tatjana Maria



Taylor Townsend



Yanina Wickmayer



Vera Zvonareva



Barbora Strycova



Patricia Maria Tig



Margarita Betova



Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka downed Fiona Ferro of France 6-1 6-2 for her 15th first-round win at Flushing Meadows.

Azarenka is one of 10 mums in the draw and a three-time finalist at the US Open, last reaching the final in 2020, where she was beaten by Naomi Osaka.

