US Open: Andy Murray makes perfect start to his campaign in New York while Cameron Norrie also wins

Andy Murray put to bed any injury concerns as he made it through to the second round of the US Open along with fellow Brits Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, champion at Flushing Meadows in 2012, was forced to withdraw from this year's warm-up tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati after suffering an abdominal strain.

But he put any doubts behind him as he became the eighth man to register 200 Grand Slam victories in the Open era with an entertaining 6-2 7-5 6-3 victory over France's Corentin Moutet on Grandstand Court.

'The best I've played since 2017'

"He's one of the most skilful players on the tour, with so many ways to disrupt you, and he always causes a little bit of chaos," said Murray of Moutet.

"I hope it was entertaining, there were some fun points, so I'm happy to get through in straight sets.

"It was a long one, but the way we play it was probably always going to be like that. Three hours is a lot shorter than some of my matches!

"I'm at my highest ranking since I had the metal hip put in so I'm happy with that. It's not been an easy journey and I'd like to be ranked higher. This is the best I've played consistently since probably since 2017. I'm happy to be going and progressing."

How Murray made it through to the second round

It may have been a straight-sets win but, typically with Murray, there was plenty of drama and even a VAR controversy, the first of its kind at Flushing Meadows.

Murray dominated the first set but a flat passage of play saw him fall a break down in the second as Moutet's use of slices and drop shots, began to cause the Scot problems.

However, Murray had a let-off when Moutet double-faulted on set point, and then a lucky net cord helped him break back.

Murray was back in full irritant mode and it got to Moutet, who smashed his racket on the floor, twice, as the second set got away from him.

Moutet suffered a nasty fall on the baseline, landing on his wrist, but was able to continue and saved four break points in his next service game.

But Murray struck at the next opportunity and served out for victory - following a video replay check for a double-bounce which, embarrassingly for organisers who introduced it this year, proved inconclusive - in just under three hours.

Milestone win for Murray

Murray has joined an illustrious list by reaching 200 Grand Slam wins, headed by his three main career rivals in Roger Federer (369), Novak Djokovic (355) and Rafael Nadal (314).

That trio are more than 80 wins clear of anyone else, with Jimmy Connors in fourth (233), ahead of Andre Agassi (224) and Murray's coach Ivan Lendl (222).

The Scot is just three wins behind Pete Sampras (203) in seventh and will move above the 14-time major champion with a run to the quarter-finals at the US Open.

Murray's US Open R1 win is his 200th overall at a Grand Slam. The men's singles list:

1. Roger Federer 369



2. Novak Djokovic 355



3. Rafael Nadal 314



4. Jimmy Connors 233



5. Andre Agassi 224



6. Ivan Lendl 222



7. Roy Emerson 210



8. Pete Sampras 203



9. Andy Murray 200



Tale of the Tape

Murray vs Moutet: Tale of the Tape Murray Match Stats Moutet 4 Aces 5 3 Double Faults 1 76% 1st serve win percentage 63% 62% 2nd serve win percentage 41% 5/25 Break points won 1/3 44 Total winners 32 23 Unforced errors 36 111 Total points won 86

Match analysis

Tim Henman breaks down the key statistics behind Murray's impressive opening victory at Flushing Meadows.

Who's next for Murray?

The three-time Grand Slam champion will take on Grigor Dimitrov in a blockbuster second-round encounter.

The 19th seed came from two sets down, also saving three match points before overcoming Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-7 (9-11) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 7-5 7-6 (11-9) in a marathon match.

Norrie credits Alcaraz for opening win

Image: Cameron Norrie impressed during his first-round clash and will now face qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu next

Norrie dismantled Alexander Shevchenko of Russia 6-3 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round in New York.

It was just the sort of performance Norrie needed after losing his previous three matches on the hard courts.

The 16th seed credited Carlos Alcaraz for his improved display after practising with the Spaniard on Monday.

"We had a really good practice and I think it really set the tone [on Monday] and I was able to put it into my match [Tuesday]," he said.

"He's always enjoying the practice and bringing a lot of flair and excitement to the practice court.

"It was not an easy match. Shevchenko has had a good year so far. I know his game quite well, I'd practiced with him a few times.

"I was able to play longer points and win some of the tough games. It was a nice match to play in the first round to get a lot of rhythm."

Norrie will face qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu, the world No 237, in round two after his surprise win over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Jack Draper joined Murray, Norrie and Katie Boulter in the second round with the young Briton defeating Radu Albot 6-1 6-4 6-3 in just over two hours.

The 21-year-old, who missed the grass-court season due to a shoulder injury. retired through injury at the recent Winston-Salem Open, raising doubts about his US Open participation, but the left-hander came through untroubled.

