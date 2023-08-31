US Open: Jack Draper storms into third round at Flushing Meadows with Hubert Hurkacz win

Jack Draper makes light work of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to progress to the third round of the US Open with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans to come I watch the final Grand Slam of the year in New York - live on Sky Sports Tennis
Thursday 31 August 2023 18:55, UK
British star Jack Draper made the third round at the US Open for the second consecutive year after a superb victory over former top-10 player Hubert Hurkacz.
The 21-year-old is the first of the six-strong British contingent playing on day four to get through after an impressive 6-2 6-4 7-5 win over Hurkacz, the 17th seed from Poland.
It was the fifth best win of the youngster's career by ranking as Hurkacz struggled throughout and called for a doctor in the final set before falling to defeat.
|Draper
|Match Stats
|Hurkacz
|4
|Aces
|8
|5
|Double Faults
|0
|76%
|1st serve win percentage
|67%
|64%
|2nd serve win percentage
|42%
|5/11
|Break points won
|1/3
|26
|Total winners
|32
|22
|Unforced errors
|49
|107
|Total points won
|83
