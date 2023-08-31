 Skip to content

US Open: Jack Draper storms into third round at Flushing Meadows with Hubert Hurkacz win

Jack Draper makes light work of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to progress to the third round of the US Open with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans to come I watch the final Grand Slam of the year in New York - live on Sky Sports Tennis

Thursday 31 August 2023 18:55, UK

Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates match point against Radu Albot of Moldova during their Men&#39;s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Image: Jack Draper stormed into the third round of the US Open with a straight-sets win against Hubert Hurkacz

British star Jack Draper made the third round at the US Open for the second consecutive year after a superb victory over former top-10 player Hubert Hurkacz.

The 21-year-old is the first of the six-strong British contingent playing on day four to get through after an impressive 6-2 6-4 7-5 win over Hurkacz, the 17th seed from Poland.

It was the fifth best win of the youngster's career by ranking as Hurkacz struggled throughout and called for a doctor in the final set before falling to defeat.

Tale of the Tape

Draper vs Hurkacz: Tale of the Tape

Draper Match Stats Hurkacz
4 Aces 8
5 Double Faults 0
76% 1st serve win percentage 67%
64% 2nd serve win percentage 42%
5/11 Break points won 1/3
26 Total winners 32
22 Unforced errors 49
107 Total points won 83

The US Open on Sky Sports: How and where to watch

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports up until September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

The US Open is back on Sky Sports with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Trending

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek- it is time to meet the US Open champion contenders!

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

Also See:

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch US Open, Premier League and more this week