US Open: Jack Draper storms into third round at Flushing Meadows with Hubert Hurkacz win

British star Jack Draper made the third round at the US Open for the second consecutive year after a superb victory over former top-10 player Hubert Hurkacz.

The 21-year-old is the first of the six-strong British contingent playing on day four to get through after an impressive 6-2 6-4 7-5 win over Hurkacz, the 17th seed from Poland.

It was the fifth best win of the youngster's career by ranking as Hurkacz struggled throughout and called for a doctor in the final set before falling to defeat.

Tale of the Tape

Draper vs Hurkacz: Tale of the Tape Draper Match Stats Hurkacz 4 Aces 8 5 Double Faults 0 76% 1st serve win percentage 67% 64% 2nd serve win percentage 42% 5/11 Break points won 1/3 26 Total winners 32 22 Unforced errors 49 107 Total points won 83

