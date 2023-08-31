US Open: Katie Boulter comes through in three sets against Wang Yafan to reach third round

British No 1 Katie Boulter battled back from a set down to beat in-form Wang Yafan and set-up a winnable third-round meeting with American Peyton Stearns at the US Open.

Wang was on an 11-match winning streak but it was put to an end by Boulter, who matched her run at Wimbledon this summer by fighting back to win 5-7 6-1 6-4 in two hours and 21 minutes on Court 5.

"I'm obviously super happy. At the start of the match I was a little bit nervous and finishing it was a little bit nervous as well but I'm really proud of myself about the way I handled it and managed to get over the line," Boulter told Sky Sports' Tennis.

"I've got a few things to work on but I'm sure I'll bounce back. I loved it out there. It was packed and I think that's what got me over the line today. I'm so happy."

In a tight first set, Boulter retrieved an early break, was given a warning for angrily swatting the ball away and had three set points on the Wang serve.

But she was unable to convert any of them and Wang promptly broke to wrap up the set.

However Boulter, from Leicester, cleared her head impressively and dominated the second set to level the match.

Having broken again for 5-4 in the decider she suffered a horrible wobble, throwing in two double faults in the first three points.

But once again Boulter recovered her composure and wrapped up a fine win when Wang hit the net.

Tale of the Tape

Wang vs Boulter: Tale of the Tape Wang Match Stats Boulter 4 Aces 3 6 Double Faults 9 69% 1st serve win percentage 70% 40% 2nd serve win percentage 49% 3/11 Break points won 5/9 17 Total winners 37 32 Unforced errors 39 88 Total points won 98

Who's next for Boulter?

Image: Peyton Stearns will take on Boulter for a spot in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows on Saturday

Boulter will face 21-year-old American Peyton Stearns, the world No 59, in what looks a very favourable draw, for a place in the last 16.

