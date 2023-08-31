US Open: Andy Murray suffers second-round exit at hands of inspired Grigor Dimitrov

Andy Murray's hopes of a deep run at the US Open were dashed as the former champion suffered a second-round exit at the hands of an inspired Grigor Dimitrov.

Murray, the 2012 champion, slumped to defeat against Bulgarian 19th seed Dimitrov with Britain's former world No 1 a shadow of his old self in a disappointing 6-3 6-4 6-1 loss.

In the 12th meeting between two veterans, and seven years after their last one, 19th seed Dimitrov registered only his fourth win over the Scot.

A ding-dong of a first set, including two brutal 15-minute games, was poised at 3-3 with almost an hour played and the match was shaping up to be another Murray marathon.

Murray had lost eight points in a row to slip behind but hit back after an astonishing get from a 36-year-old with a metal hip, retrieving a net cord by deftly angling the ball away from Dimitrov.

He continued his run past the net post and into Dimitrov's side of the court, where the Bulgarian clapped his opponent before both tapped rackets.

That was where the niceties ended, though, and Murray's hopes quickly went south.

He came up with an absolute shocker of a service game, two double-faults and two unforced errors gifting Dimitrov the set and the momentum.

Murray was broken again at the start of the second and his shoulders slumped even further when his solitary chance to break back drifted wide.

The constant chuntering to his team was getting less and less cordial and, at 4-1 down in the third, he gestured to them that the match was over as a contest.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was proved to be right two games later as another attempt to challenge in the later rounds of a Grand Slam fell well short.

"I'm very happy with the performance today. I was expecting, honestly, five sets," said Dimitrov after his win. "I was trying to constantly remind myself I was here for the long haul.

"I've played Andy multiple times. He's a tremendous competitor, an amazing guy as well."

Top 5 shots

Henman: Grigor's game plan was perfect

"Disappointing. First and foremost for him, and for us because we all wanted to follow him on a great run," said former British No 1 Tim Henman on Sky Sports Tennis.

"But a massive amount of credit goes to Grigor. He came out with a specific game plan, using the sliced backhand a lot and giving Murray no pace to work with."

Tale of the Tape

Murray vs Dimitrov: Tale of the Tape Murray Match Stats Dimitrov 2 Aces 6 7 Double Faults 6 60% 1st serve win percentage 67% 32% 2nd serve win percentage 51% 18/29 Net points won 22/31 2/9 Break points won 7/14 45 Total winners 34 81 Total points won 105

Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek- it is time to meet the US Open champion contenders!

