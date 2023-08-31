US Open: Andy Murray admits he would consider tennis future if his ranking started going 'backwards'

A despondent Andy Murray admits he would consider his future in the sport if his ranking started going backwards following his US Open exit to Grigor Dimitrov.

The 36-year-old former world No 1 bowed out of this year's final Grand Slam of the year at Flushing Meadows after a dispiriting second-round defeat to his old rival Dimitrov at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the 12th meeting between two veterans of the sport, and seven years after their last one, 19th seed Dimitrov registered only his fourth win over the Scot.

Murray's Grand Slam performances since 2017

Since 2017, when his hip problems began, Murray has played in 12 Grand Slam tournaments and has yet to get past the third round.



First Round - 3



Second Round - 6



Third Round - 3



Murray wilted on the court upon which he won his first Grand Slam title in 2012, as he slipped to a heavy 6-3 6-4 6-1 defeat.

"I mean, it's obviously disappointing to not play how you would like, you know?" said Murray, who has not made it past the third round of a major event since 2017.

"But maybe I need to accept that, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I'm capable of, they might not be there, as well.

"So, you know, I'm aware what I'm doing, it's unbelievably challenging to play at the highest level as I am now. And some days it's harder than others.

"But yeah, today is obviously a really disappointing defeat and probably the manner of it as well. I mean, I fought hard enough, but just didn't play well enough.

"You know, ultimately these are the events that you want to play your best tennis in and create more great moments, and I didn't do that this year."

Murray, who enjoyed a fairytale run to the third round at the Australian Open before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller at Wimbledon, has claimed lower-tier Challenger titles at Aix-en-Provence, Surbiton and Nottingham already this year, while he is currently ranked at No 37 in the world.

"I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level. I enjoy the work. The training and trying to improve and trying to get better, I do still enjoy that and that's what keeps me going," continued the 36-year-old.

"If things change and I stop enjoying that or my results, my ranking and everything, if I start to go backwards in that respect, in a few months' time I was ranked 60 in the world or whatever instead of moving up the way, things might change."

