Carlos Alcaraz vows to be '100%' for US Open despite injury scare | 'I was angry because I didn't want to stop'

Carlos Alcaraz was forced to bring a practice session to an abrupt end with a sudden injury scare just two days before the start of the US Open.

But he insists he will be fit to play in the tournament at Flushing Meadows, live on Sky Sports from Monday.

Alcaraz revealed he "didn't feel comfortable" enough to continue training on Friday, after seeming to damage his ankle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports tennis panel discusses Carlos Alcaraz's rare meltdown during the match against Gael Monfils

But later he declared: "I think it is okay. You know, I just stopped my practice just for precaution. I didn't feel comfortable enough to keep practicing just in case if everything is going to be worse.

"A few hours later, I'm still feeling good, you know, my feet, so tomorrow I will try to be practicing again 100% without thinking about it, but today I'll take care about it."

Two-time Wimbledon champion Alcaraz is looking to renew his fierce rivalry with Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows and has already won the US Open once before.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Gael Monfils and Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open.

He has insisted that despite these precautionary measures, this injury scare will not prevent him from playing in the tournament.

"I wasn't worried at all for my US Open participation. Obviously I was angry because I don't want to stop the practice, just to respect [training partner Francisco] Cerundolo, as well," he said.

"I don't want to stop any practice. I want to practice, I want to get better, I want to get ready for the tournament.

"But honestly with the ankle, I wasn't worried about that. So I'm sure that tomorrow or in two days I'm going to be at 100%, for sure. It's about time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The US Open begins on Monday 26 August, catch all the action on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.