Saturday at the US Open: Jack Draper and Dan Evans bid to reach fourth round, plus Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek play

Jack Draper and Dan Evans are both in third-round action as the British pair bid to reach the second week of the US Open on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Draper takes on Botic van De Zandschulp - who so impressively knocked out world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets - from approximately 6pm, while Evans goes up against 10th seed Alex de Minaur from midnight to open the night session on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Draper and Evans could end up facing each other in an all-British quarter-final if they were to win their next two matches, so hopefully the pair can keep the dream alive with victories on Saturday.

Sky Sports' Feliciano Lopez believes Draper is capable of a deep run in the tournament, saying on The Verdict: "He has a great opportunity to play in the last rounds here at the US Open. ​​​​​​

"His section is quite open, with not many seeded players left - but it's one match at a time. Only time will tell but I think he's ready."

Switching to Evans' prospects, Lopez added: "I love watching Evans playing. De Minaur is one of the best players in the world right now, but Evans has beaten him three times already on the ATP Tour.

"It's a very open match and I think nobody likes playing Evans, who has a very unique style."

On Arthur Ashe Stadium, US sixth seed Jessica Pegula kicks off proceedings from 5pm against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, with men's No 1 Jannik Sinner to follow for his third-round meeting with Christopher O'Connell.

Women's No 1 Iga Swiatek opens the evening session when taking on 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova from midnight, while men's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev goes up against Flavio Cobolli, seeded 25th, following that matchup.

Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini - French Open and Wimbledon finalist this year - is in action on Saturday, along with former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki and US hopeful Tommy Paul, seeded 14th in the men's draw.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram take on Lloyd Glasspool and his partner Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the men's doubles.

There are four other Britons also in men's, women's and mixed doubles action on Saturday.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Esp) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) (6)

Jannik Sinner (Ita) (1) vs Christopher O'Connell (Aus)

12am

Iga Swiatek (Pol) (1) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) (25)

Flavio Cobolli (Ita) (31) vs Daniil Medvedev (Rus) (5)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) (30) vs Jasmine Paolini (Ita) (5)

Sara Errani (Ita) vs Diana Shnaider (Rus) (18)

Gabriel Diallo (Can) vs Tommy Paul (USA) (14)

12am

Alex de Minaur (Aus) (10) vs Dan Evans (Gbr)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) (22) vs Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) (15)

Grandstand

4pm

Karolina Muchova (Cze) vs Anastasia Potapova (Rus)

Botic van De Zandschulp (Ned) vs Jack Draper (Gbr) (25)

Matteo Arnaldi (Fra) vs Caroline Wozniacki (Den)

10pm

Alex de Minaur (Aus) (30) vs Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Stadium 17

4pm

David Goffin (Bel) vs Tomas Machac (Cze)

Doubles Match tbc

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) vs Liudmila Samsonova (Rus) (16)

Nuno Borges (Por) vs Jakub Mensik (Cze)

