Sunday at the US Open: Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe lead US charge at Flushing Meadows

The US charge resumes on Sunday as Coco Gauf and Frances Tiafoe return to action in their pursuit of Flushing Meadows glory in front of their home fans.

Gauff continues the defence of her US Open crown when she takes on fellow American Emma Navarro on Arthur Ashe Stadium following her three-set victory over Elina Svitolina.

It beckons as a repeat of this year's fourth round match-up at Wimbledon, where Navarro knocked out Gauff to derail the 20-year-old's strong run at the All England Club.

Navarro booked her spot in the US Open fourth round thanks to a three-set win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

"I'm just trying to go out here and have fun," Gauff told Sky Sports following her win over Svitolina. "I know from winning one that just from the fourth round it's still so far, a long way to go.

"I'm just focused on the match in front of me and just enjoying it. I wrote in my journal: 'I don't want to leave with any regrets.' Regardless of the results, I was just trying to give myself the best opportunity to win."

Tiafoe returns to court as a firm fan favourite and one of the US Open's chief entertainers on the back of his thrilling five-set win over Ben Shelton. Awaiting him is Alexei Popyrin, with the Australian coming off his stunning win to knock out Novak Djokovic.

'This is my house' was the message from Tiafoe. He has been knocking on the door at the US Open for the last couple of years, reaching the semi-finals in 2022 and the quarters in 2023.

"Just don't lay down. Having pride in myself," Tiafoe said after his win over Shelton. "I just want to win or lose matches, knowing the guy beat me [and] I didn't beat myself. No free lunches."

Eighth seed Casper Ruud meanwhile takes on US hope and 12th seed Taylor Fritz on Louis Armstrong Stadium, with the fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev continuing his pursuit of a first Grand Slam title against America's Brandon Nakashima.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Andrey Rublev (6) vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (9)

Emma Navarro (USA) (13) vs Coco Gauff (USA) (3)

12am

Frances Tiafoe (USA) (20) vs Alexei Popyrin (Aus) (28)

Qinwen Zheng (Chi) (7) vs Donna Vekic (Cro) (24)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Paula Badosa (Esp) (26) vs Yafan Wang (Chi)

Casper Ruud (Den) (8) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) (12)

Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Alexander Zverev (Ger) (4)

Elise Mertens (Bel) (33) vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

