Tuesday at the US Open: Frances Tiafoe and Emma Navarro play Grigor Dimitrov and Paula Badosa in quarter-finals

The US Open reaches the quarter-final stage at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday., with the action live on Sky Sports.

America will be represented by Taylor Fritz, Francis Tiafoe and Emma Navarro in the quarter-finals.

Fritz faces Alexander Zverev with Tiafoe taking on Grigor Dimitrov in the men's draw. In Tuesday's women's quarter-finals Paula Badosa plays Navarro, while Aryna Sabalenka goes up against Zheng Qinwen

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the match between Frances Tiafoe and Alexei Popyrin at the US Open

Tiafoe established himself as one of the US Open's chief entertainers after a thrilling five-set victory over fellow American Ben Shelton. He then defeated Alexei Popyrin with the Australian coming off his stunning win over Novak Djokovic.

Tiafoe, seeded 20th, is attempting to match his best ever run at a Grand Slam as he faces ninth seed Dimitrov for a final-four berth.

Tiafoe lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the semi-final stage in 2022. He is the first US men's player to reach three consecutive US Open quarter-finals since Andy Roddick, who is also the last American male to win their home slam back in 2003.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open match between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe

"Seeing the Williams sisters win titles here, seeing Roger (Federer) win here a million times, I was like, I want to play on this court and it's so iconic - obviously named after Arthur Ashe," he said.

"I wanted to be part of that and it brings out the best in me."

Tiafoe added: "I'm just taking it day by day, literally. Grand Slams, two weeks, there's a lot going on.

"You can't get ahead of yourself and look at what could happen and things shaking out. Everyone is good, so it doesn't really matter who's in or who's not."

Bulgaria's Dimitrov dashed a comeback attempt by sixth seed Andrey Rublev to reach the US Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the match between Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff at the US Open

Navarro is through to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career and the first at the US Open after she upset defending champion Coco Gauff last time out.

"This is the city I was born in and it feels so special to be playing here," Navarro said.

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Paula Badosa (Esp) (26) vs Emma Navarro (USA) (13)

6pm

Taylor Fritz (USA) (12) vs Alexander Zverez (Ger) (4)

12am

Zheng Qinwen (Chi) (7) vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (9) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) (20)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.