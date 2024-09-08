Aryna Sabalenka: Second seed seals US Open title with victory against home hope Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka overcame the heartbreak of losing last year's title by finally landing the US Open title with victory against home hope Jessica Pegula on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka, who lost out to Coco Gauff 12 months ago, earned redemption as she landed the big one in New York with a dramatic 7-5 7-5 victory against Pegula on Saturday.

The Belarusian threatened a repeat of that wobble with some nervy moments, but this was her time.

It is her second Grand Slam title of the year, following victory in Australia, and third in total as she proved herself to be the best hard-court player in the world, with few able to match her prowess in these conditions.

Defeat broke the heart of 30-year-old Pegula, whose tycoon father owns NFL side Buffalo Bills, as she continues to knock on the door on the biggest stage.

The roof on Ashe was closed due to heavy rain but Sabalenka appeared in full control when she reeled off five consecutive games to grab the opening set and move ahead 3-0 in the second in front of a celebrity-packed house, before native New Yorker Pegula mounted a comeback.

The 30-year-old American suddenly asserted herself, going on her own five-game run.

Sabalenka must have been having palpitations at the thought of history repeating itself but she intervened.

A crunch break at 5-4 saved her from going into a decider before an even bigger hold to move a game away.

Suddenly Pegula was serving to stay in the match, but the Belarusian was on a mission in part of a three-game, match-ending surge.

Sabalenka was soon collapsing to the court, dropping her racket and covering her face with both arms while lying on her back.

She high-fived fans as she ran up the stands to share a joyful celebration with her team.

Pegula vs Sabalenka: Tale of the Tape Pegula Match Stats Sabalenka 4 Aces 6 4 Double Faults 5 65% 1st serve win percentage 65% 21% 2nd serve win percentage 42% 5/14 Net points won 18/23 4/7 Break points won 6/15 17 Total winners 40 22 Unforced errors 34 79 Total points won 88

Sabalenka: I'm speechless; The US Open has been a dream of mine

Champion Sabalenka courtside on Sky Sports Tennis:

"I'm speechless right now, because so many times I was so close to getting the US Open title.

"It's a dream of mine, and finally I've got this beautiful trophy.

"It's been a really difficult couple of weeks. Jessica played some amazing tennis and I'm more than sure that one day you're going to get one Grand Slam, maybe more! Congratulations on a great summer.

"That second set, I was literally praying to get this win. It means a lot.

"I remember all those tough losses in the past here. I'm just super proud of myself, and I never say that, but I am. I'm super proud of myself and my team.

"No matter what situations we were faced this season and in the past, we were able to go through it and get these beautiful trophies."

Pegula: I didn't expect to be here; Sabalenka the best on hard court in the world

Pegula courtside to Sky Sports Tennis:

It has been an incredible time, to be standing here in my first Grand Slam final, I didn't expect it.

"I am really grateful for the last few weeks of tennis and some incredible matches I have been able to put together.

"I wish she would have at least let me get one set. We had a tough match a few weeks ago, she is the best hard court player in the world so I knew it was going to be tough."

Navratilova: Sabalenka catching up to No 1 Swiatek

Sabalenka now trails world No 1 Iga Swiatek, who is defending 2600 points through the end of 2024, by 2169 in the WTA rankings.

Martina Navratilova on Sky Sports Tennis:

"She's the best hard-court player and she catching up to Iga Swiatek on the rankings so we'll see who ends up as world No 1 at the end of the year," said the tennis legend. "I think mathematically it's still possible for Sabalenka to get there by the end of the year and so she should because she's won two majors.

"The sky's the limit for her. She should be one of the favourites at Wimbledon and she knows how to play on the clay as well, so she's a threat on any surface right now."

Social media reaction

