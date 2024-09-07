Jack Draper: The future is bright for rising young star after gladiatorial US Open semi-final against Jannik Sinner

Jack Draper put his heart and soul into Friday's gladiatorial battle with world No 1 Jannik Sinner, giving Britain a glimpse into a very bright future.

Draper went through every kind of emotion during his 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 defeat to Sinner, vomiting numerous times as he struggled with the heat and humidity that also left his shirt drenched in sweat.

The second set was among the most exhaustive, emotionally draining, gladiatorial, surreal sets of tennis witnessed at the tournament.

Blood, sweat, vomit, tears, humidity, and endurance in a battle of the fittest.

The second set will live long in the memory as a drained Draper battled the conditions, sweating profusely, and was even forced to change his waterlogged shoes in the middle of a game at one point.

Draper's serve was a struggle, facing break points in five consecutive games, but he showed guts and determination to go toe-to-toe with Sinner.

The young Briton vomited at the back court, then used his towel to mop up himself before putting it back in his box. Not the most hygienic of methods!

"Sometimes when it's humid as it obviously is with all the sweat you can almost drink too much water and it sits in your stomach, and I think that's twice that Draper has vomited," said Tim Henman on Sky Sports Tennis.

Commentator Jonathan Overend added: "Poor guy. I mean, you feel like that, that's happening, you've got to clear it up yourself you've got to carry on playing against the world No 1."

The next game there was more drama as Sinner fell awkwardly at the baseline and put his weight on his left wrist, with the physio soon out for the top seed while the doctor attended to Draper. "But for who, Chris Kamara?" joked Laura Robson courtside, in reference to Jeff Stelling's famous Soccer Saturday interactions with Kamara.

A gruelling 87-minute set had taken it's toll on Draper, who left the court for a comfort break while the physio returned to massage Sinner's thighs.

The Italian ruthlessly quashed any hopes Draper might have harboured of a comeback as he eased through the third set to complete victory.

Draper was ranked 123rd when he made an inspired run to the fourth round last year despite an injury-plagued season.

He has enjoyed an incredible run in New York and there are plenty of positives to take away, as he became the first British man to reach the semi-finals here since Andy Murray won the tournament 12 years ago.

Murray has left the stage now, his retirement after so long as the face of British tennis leaving a gap which Draper is determined to fill.

"I just need to keep on learning, keep on growing, keep on having situations like today where I came unstuck," he said.

"It's experiences, doing all the right things, it's training consistently, and over time you just progress and you get stronger and you get better.

"Hopefully I'll be in these situations more often and I'm able to come through them."

Sinner will now take on American Taylor Fritz in Sunday's final, but does the Italian world No 1 have any weaknesses?

"He doesn't have many, mate. One. Don't know. Maybe he's too nice," added Draper.

Bartoli on how Draper can become a top player

Marion Bartoli on Jack Draper, speaking to Sky Sports:

"Draper will learn a lot. You learn from playing the best. They show you your weaknesses and where they are better," said the former Wimbledon champion.

"The first serve percentage of Sinner was much better and he was going for more. The forehand was around 6-8mph faster than Jack on average throughout the match.

"It just drains you because you have to absorb the pace and physically you have to be so strong.

"Then, physically, Sinner was moving better throughout the match. So those are the two elements he can make a massive step forward.

"He can already do a lot and if he can those two things better, he can be a top five player for me."

Henman: Onwards and upwards for Draper

Tim Henman, speaking to Sky Sports:

"Sinner played the better tennis. It was really about Sinner playing better tennis at the most important times," said the six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

"There were some ebbs and flows in the first set, but at the end of first and second set - there was a lot of drama - but that was when Sinner showed his class, with his ball striking on both wings.

"He was making the rallies physical and it was too much for Jack. He will learn so much from this.

"To be in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time is a huge stepping stone. Onwards and upwards."

