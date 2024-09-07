US Open: Mika Stojsavljevic becomes US Open junior champion.at the age of 15

Teenager Mika Stojsavljevic ensured there was British success at the US Open as she became the junior champion.

The Londoner beat Wakana Sonobe 6-4 6-4 to become the first Briton to win the girls' tournament in New York since Heather Watson in 2009.

Stojsavljevic followed up her impressive semi-final display, where she ousted Iva Jovic - the 16-year-old American who made it to the second round of the main women's draw - with another assured performance.

It came 24 hours after Jack Draper's semi-final defeat in the men's draw and shows the future of British tennis is looking bright.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," the unseeded Stojsavljevic told Sky Sports Tennis. "I'm grateful to my coaches this week and for my family supporting me from back home.

"When I was serving for it I knew I just had to trust myself and treat it like any other game so I think I did that quite well.

"I love fighting. I think it's so fun to compete and to play every match - I really enjoy it. And obviously when you win it's such a great feeling."

While Stojsavljevic claimed glory, Mingge Xu was a beaten semi-finalist as was Charlie Robertson in the boys' tournament.

