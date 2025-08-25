US Open: Daniil Medvedev suffers US Open meltdown after photographer enters court on match point in late-night thriller

Daniil Medvedev's match was delayed nearly seven minutes after a photographer prematurely entered the court on match point with the former US Open champion enraged by the chair umpire's decision to award his opponent a first serve.

With Bonzi serving for the match - leading 6-3 7-5 5-4 - a photographer entered the court.

"Wait please, not now," chair umpire Greg Allensworth shouted. "Get off the court, please" before announcing that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay.

"First serve. Ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by an onside interference, first serve has been granted," Allensworth announced.

Image: Medvedev was enraged with chair umpire Greg Allensworth after a photographer ran onto the court at match point to Bonzi

A furious Medvedev then approached the chair to complain about the decision.

"Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? What's wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match not by the hour," Medvedev said into the camera that was positioned next to the chair umpire.

Medvedev encouraged the jeers, whistles and boos on Armstrong, with fans refusing to stay quiet so Bonzi could serve.

When Bonzi finally did, he double faulted. Medvedev won the game and then took the set in a tie-breaker to prolong the match.

However, the Frenchman eventually sealed a 6-3 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 0-6 6-4 victory with a visibly emotional Medvedev disintegrating his racket against his chair as Bonzi celebrated.

"I never experienced something like that," said world No 51 Bonzi after his win. "Maybe we waited five minutes before the match point. Then it was so difficult to play. So noisy. All the time during the points, between the points... it was a very wild atmosphere.

"I tried to stay calm, stay in the match. It was not easy. At the end, I gave all my heart on the court and I have the win today."

Image: Medvedev demolished his racket after losing in five sets to Bonzi

Medvedev, who leaves Flushing Meadows after a horrible year at the majors where he managed to get to the second round just once, admitted being more upset with the umpire's decision.

Speaking after the match, he explained: "I was not upset with the photographer... it was nothing special. Every time there's a sound from the stands between serves, there is never a second serve. But well, that helped me get back into the match. It was a fun moment to live. I wasn't upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision."

The United States Tennis Association [USTA] confirmed the photographer was escorted from the court by US Open security and that his credentials had been revoked.

