US Open: Emma Raducanu powers past Janice Tjen in straight sets as British No 1 clinches third round spot in one hour

Emma Raducanu needed just one hour to book her place in the third round of the US Open with a thumping 6-2 6-1 win over Janice Tjen on Wednesday.

The 2021 champion's opening win over Ena Shibahara was 62 minutes, and she was in a rush once more on Louis Armstrong Stadium, her straight-sets victory this time two minutes quicker to set a new Grand Slam-record mark for the 22-year-old.

Raducanu broke immediately to build a 3-0 lead in the opening set, albeit she had to save three break points from her Indonesian opponent in the third game.

Emma Raducanu rounded off a wonderful set with an impressive winner against Janice Tjen in the US Open.

The British No 1 was near faultless thereafter, breaking Tjen again to wrap up the first set 6-2, before racing into a 5-0 lead in the second.

Tjen would get one more game on the board, before Raducanu served things out for a comprehensive victory.

Her serve was a particular highlight throughout the match, with eight aces across the contest and 76 per cent of points won on her first serve.

"I'm very pleased with how I played today," Raducanu said in her on-court interview, before praising her coaching team. "In the last few weeks I've really stepped up with what I'm doing on and off the court.

"I'm really happy I have those people in my corner over there. I'm really grateful for them.

"I'm just looking forward to building day by day, doing my best - that's all I can do - and I'm putting a lot of trust in the work I'm doing behind the scenes."

Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

There will admittedly be tougher tests ahead for Raducanu, with Shibahara (128th) and Tjen (149th) both qualifiers and ranked outside the world's top 100.

She could face ninth seed - and 2022 Wimbledon champion - Elena Rybakina in the next round, with the Kazakh first facing Czech qualifier Tereza Valentova in the second round.

'A 10 out of 10 performance' | What did Sky Sports' pundits say?

Former British No 1, Tim Henman:

"Raducanu will take so much confidence from that.

"If you take out of the equation the ranking of her opponent, and purely focus on the way Emma played, it was highly impressive."

Image: Emma Raducanu needed just 60 minutes to reach the third round of the US Open

Former British No 1, Laura Robson:

"It was just a really solid performance.

"Raducanu came out with such a purpose; from the first game of the match you saw the intent on the groundstrokes. She just had that much more in every shot today than Tjen.

"She has been playing really consistent tennis but this was even a step up from the first round."

Former Wimbledon champion, Marion Bartoli:

"It's very difficult not to give her a 10 out of 10 for this performance. She was just incredible, from the very first game. She did not give her opponent anything to work with.

"She was just sublime on her serve, and to be able to take someone like Tjen out of the court in one hour, to reach the third round of the US Open, that's why we're getting so excited.

"We know the potential and what Raducanu is capable of. It's hard not to get excited with the level she is bringing."

