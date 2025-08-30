US Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka the big names in round-four action on Sunday
The US Open continues on Sunday, with former champions Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka among those in action; the US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7
Saturday 30 August 2025 23:05, UK
Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz will be in action at the US Open on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, with Novak Djokovic continuing his chase for Grand Slam history overnight.
Alcaraz, the former US Open champion, as well as a two-time Wimbledon and French Open champion, will meet Arthur Rinderknech of France, not before 6.30pm at Arthur Ashe Stadium, live on Sky Sports Tennis.
At midnight, after overcoming Britain's Cameron Norrie in the previous round, Novak Djokovic continues his campaign.
- Know your bagel from your moonball? An A-Z guide to tennis terminology 🎾
- US Open: Schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports 📝🖥️
- US Open news | Latest US Open scores, results and schedule 🎾
The tennis legend, searching for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam victory, plays Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action against Spain's Cristina Bucsa at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Order of Play (all times UK)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
4.30pm
[4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Ann Li (USA)
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - not before 6.30pm
12am
[7] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
[9] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs [20] Jiri Lehecka (CZE)
Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Taylor Townsend (USA) - not before 6pm
[21] Tomas Machac (CZE) vs [4] Taylor Fritz (USA) - not before 8pm
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)
Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.