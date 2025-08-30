US Open: Aryna Sabalenka keeps hopes alive of winning consecutive titles with Leylah Fernandez win

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the fourth round of the US Open for the fifth consecutive year and avenged her loss to Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 semi-finals.

Sabalenka evened the score with Fernandez to keep alive her hopes of becoming the first player since Serena Williams to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows achieved more than a decade ago.

"It was definitely an exciting match," Sabalenka said after the match. "Last time we met, it was a great battle. She played an incredible match, and I wanted this revenge badly, so I'm super happy with the win. She's a great player, a great competitor and always brings you the fight on court."

Sabalenka overcame some early jitters on Louis Armstrong Stadium, surviving a marathon opening game that featured three break points before finding her rhythm.

Canadian star Fernandez refused to go quietly and forced a second-set tie-break before the Belarusian's experience told as she raced to a 6-1 lead before sealing victory with a forehand winner.

The world No 1 is now 21-1 in tie-breaks in 2025 and she has won her last 18 in a row.

Aryna's revenge

10th straight win at US Open



✅Sixth US Open R16



✅53rd win of 2025



✅Won 26 of last 29 matches at US Open



Marketa Vondrousova defeated Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 7-6(4) 6-1.

The Czech 2023 Wimbledon champion will meet 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

Last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula advanced, while Barbora Krejcikova upset 10th seed Emma Navarro in three sets.

