US Open: Aryna Sabalenka keeps hopes alive of winning consecutive titles with Leylah Fernandez win
Aryna Sabalenka evened the score with Leylah Fernandez at Flushing Meadows in New York; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Saturday 30 August 2025 03:09, UK
Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the fourth round of the US Open for the fifth consecutive year and avenged her loss to Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 semi-finals.
Sabalenka evened the score with Fernandez to keep alive her hopes of becoming the first player since Serena Williams to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows achieved more than a decade ago.
"It was definitely an exciting match," Sabalenka said after the match. "Last time we met, it was a great battle. She played an incredible match, and I wanted this revenge badly, so I'm super happy with the win. She's a great player, a great competitor and always brings you the fight on court."
Sabalenka overcame some early jitters on Louis Armstrong Stadium, surviving a marathon opening game that featured three break points before finding her rhythm.
Canadian star Fernandez refused to go quietly and forced a second-set tie-break before the Belarusian's experience told as she raced to a 6-1 lead before sealing victory with a forehand winner.
The world No 1 is now 21-1 in tie-breaks in 2025 and she has won her last 18 in a row.
Aryna's revenge
10th straight win at US Open
✅Sixth US Open R16
✅53rd win of 2025
✅Won 26 of last 29 matches at US Open
Marketa Vondrousova defeated Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 7-6(4) 6-1.
The Czech 2023 Wimbledon champion will meet 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.
Last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula advanced, while Barbora Krejcikova upset 10th seed Emma Navarro in three sets.
